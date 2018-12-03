Home States Odisha

Odia entrepreneur to take part in Moscow Startup Summit

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Youth entrepreneur Bibhu Prasad Swain of Chatiyan under Naugaon tehsil has been selected to join Skolkovo Innovation Centre and participate in the 1st India-Russia Startup Summit, scheduled to be held from December 10 to 14 in Moscow.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur is the director and chief executive officer of OYD Multi Services and Skill Training Private Limited, a Human Resource Development initiative. He is the first entrepreneur from Odisha to participate in the summit.

The firm, which has its head office in Bhubaneswar with branches in  Cuttack, Puri and Jagatsinghpur, is a leading security services provider both in India and Australia offering diverse solutions across the security spectrum. Swain said the summit is being organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

“Its objective is to create a collaborative ecosystem where innovation startups, venture funds, incubators from both countries can explore partnerships, source funds, create markets and test their products. It would provide the participants to explore funding options from Russian Direct Investment Fund, Vneshekonombank, and Skolkovo start-up centre,” he informed. As many as 11 delegations from different States of the country led by chairman of Startup Council Krish Gopal Krishnan will participate in the event.

