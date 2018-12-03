Patha Utsav returns to Bhubaneswar with more fun

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Street hockey, cycling, walking and other fun games marked the Patha Utsav which kicked off once again on Sunday adding more colours to the ongoing extravaganza of World Cup Hockey.

Thousands of people from toddlers to senior citizens thronged Janpath from Master Canteen Square to Ram Mandir Square early in the morning to have a gala time in the open street that was bereft of vehicular traffic for four hours between 6 am and 10 am.

People from all walks of life joined the event and took part in various activities including walking, cycling, physical exercise, sporting events and cultural programmes. Many tourists from abroad, who are in the city for the Hockey World Cup, also participated and enjoyed the street hockey played by the youngsters near Ram Mandir.

During the event, some voluntary organisations organised special activities including games, painting, quiz and cultural programmes for children.

The weekly street festival organised as part of the Bhubaneswar City Festival for World Cup Hockey by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Odisha Tourism will also be held on December 9 and 16. It got off to a roaring start on Sunday reminding people once again that the street belongs to them.

The event earlier known as Raahgiri was started in January, 2016 to promote healthy activities among citizens of the Capital. Later, it was renamed as ‘Patha Utsav’.