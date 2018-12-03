Pradhan attacks Odisha government on development

By Express News Service

TALCHER/DHENKANAL: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday accused the State Government of stalling development of Talcher by adopting step-motherly attitude to the region and indulging in silly politics.

Laying the foundation stone of a kalyan mandap, set up at an estimated cost of `one crore, at Kishore Club here, Pradhan said Talcher generates thousands of crores of rupees for both the Centre and the State. However, the State Government always comes in the way of development.

He said the State Government is yet to seek permission from the Centre to open Talcher medical college which has already been constructed. Moreover, the State Government has failed to provide land for setting up of a Central school at Talcher despite his repeated missives, the Union Minister said.

Similarly, Pradhan said, the State Government is also denying permission for `10,000 crore expansion of Talcher Thermal Power Station. “The time has come to change the Government in the State,” he said.

Laying the foundation stone of new classrooms of Janata Government High School in Dhenkanal, Pradhan announced that the Centre will set up a skill development centre at Biliborei village in the tribal-dominated Kankadahada block.

Students and educated unemployed youths will benefit from the centre which will help them find job opportunities, said Pradhan, who is also the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Biliborei village is situated 70 km away from the district headquarters.

Despite funds under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and other programmes, the State Government has failed to provide basic infrastructure for students, he said and informed that ONGC has sanctioned `30 lakh for infrastructure development of the high school.

“The State Government has shown apathy towards the development of agriculture and horticulture in the backward Kankadahada block. Rampant corruption by BJD leaders has hindered the progress of the block,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan also condemned the alleged sexual harassment of inmates of a shelter home at Beltikiri and demanded the resignation of the State Women and Child Development Minister.