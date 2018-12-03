Home States Odisha

Shelter home inspected in Parlakhemundi

Meanwhile, in-charge of the children’s home said food and accommodation are provided to the inmates free of cost by the organisation and the facility has been functioning smoothly.

Officials inspecting the Good News Dream Centre in Ramsagar on Sunday

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: As part of Statewide raids on shelter homes run by Good News India Dream Centre following sexual abuse allegations by inmates of a facility in Dhenkanal district, a team, led by District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Arun Tripathy and members of District Child Welfare Committee on Sunday inspected its branch near Ramsagar on the outskirts of Parlakhemundi, on Sunday.

Sources said the centre has been functioning since 2008 and was registered under Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act in September 2013 for a period of three years. The centre had applied for renewal of its registration in September 2016, but the plea was rejected as it did not comply with provisions of the JJ Act.

Tripathy said 159 children have been lodged at the centre and no complaints were received from any inmate during the team’s interaction with them. He said all the inmates were admitted to the centre by their parents for better education. The DCPO said six registered children’s homes are functioning in Gajapati district. These homes have their own hostels and 48 such facilities are functioning in the district. He said a detailed report regarding the functioning of the centre would be submitted to the district Collector.

