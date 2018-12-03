Home States Odisha

PLGA week celebration affects traffic in Malkangiri, security tightened

As OSRTC buses remained off roads, many passengers were seen stranded at the bus stop here and many other locations. 

Published: 03rd December 2018 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Vehicular traffic was partially affected across the district with the State-run OSRTC buses remaining off the roads on the first day of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week celebration which began on Sunday. 

Movement of 10 Government buses on eight different routes and seven others plying to the district from Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Koraput, Jeypore and Rayagada has been suspended till the end of PLGA week on December 8 to avert any untoward incident, OSRTC sources said. 

As OSRTC buses remained off roads, many passengers were seen stranded at the bus stop here and many other locations. 

However, most of the private buses are plying in the district, thereby giving some relief to people. On the day, business establishments remained open in Malkangiri town and several other places including the Maoist-hotbed of Kalimela, some 45 km from here.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened and Border Security Force (BSF) deployments and police stations across the district asked to remain vigilant in view of the PLGA week. SP Jagmohan Meena said joint operations along Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh border have been launched to prevent any possible influx of rebels from the other side of the border, he said.

BSF, Special Operation Group (SOG) commandos and District Voluntary Forces (DVF) have been pressed into anti-Maoist operations in volatile areas and asked to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during the exercise, Meena added.

Another BSF camp has also been set up at the remote Piplapadar, some seven km from Dyke-III within Chitrakonda police limits, to provide security to the agencies who are undertaking road construction activities in the area. 

The newly set up camp would further boost delivery of various services like health, education, electricity, digging of borewells and construction of houses besides helping the administration to reach out to people residing in interior areas, the SP said.

“We are ready to take on the Maoists and would do our best to ensure that the rebels don’t get any opportunity to carry out their evil designs during the week-long celebration,” Meena added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp