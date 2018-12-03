Vision plan for Odia University ready

By Express News Service

PURI: Higher Education Minister Ananta Das on Saturday said the vision document for establishing Odia University at Satyabadi has been prepared. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of the proposed university on October 9. The university would come upon an area of 29 acre and funds for its construction would be released soon, he said after attending a meeting here on Sunday.

The minister said not a single tree will be felled for construction of the university building and utmost care will be taken to preserve the natural beauty of ‘Bakula Ban’. The meeting was attended by additional district magistrate Binay Kumar Das, Works department engineers and other officials.

Mahaprasad dishes prepared to ascertain cost

Several items of Mahaprasad were prepared by Sri Jagannath temple cooks to ascertain the exact cost of materials used in the dishes. Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) officials recorded the quantity and quality of rice and its cost and measured the weight of pulses and vegetables used for preparing ‘dalma’ in specific pots.

The rate chart of the dishes would be displayed at Anand Bazar in the temple complex after calculating the actual cost of dishes and adding 20 per cent profit to it. Before that, detailed cost of various dishes would be placed before the temple managing body for approval.