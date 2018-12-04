Pro- BJD businessman kidnapped: Five nabbed in Nabarangpur

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: As many as five persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping businessman and BJD supporter Sadasiva alias Sunil Sahu. They were forwarded to court which remanded them in judicial custody.

Koraput SP, who is also in charge of Nabarangpur, KV Singh said the arrested are Surendra Nag (20) of Bayaguda; Subash Harijan (27) of Kalasahandi; Daitari Harijan (26) and Suresh Harijan (32), both of Siadimal village under Jeypore Sadar police limits of Koraput district besides, Suman Kumar Padhi (26) of Gandhinagar in Nabarangpur town.

Police have also seized an SUV, which was used in the crime, Rs 80,000 in cash and a pistol with two rounds of live bullets from the kidnappers.Sunil was kidnapped by the criminals from Nabarangpur town on November 8 when he was returning home on a two-wheeler from Dangarveja.

They intercepted Sunil near Khuntia junction on Dahana-Nabarangpur road and dragged him into a four-wheeler that was waiting nearby. He was also assaulted by them.Six days after the kidnap, Sunil’s abductors released him along with his vehicle at Jaynagar, four km from Jeypore. He first went to his nephew’s residence at Irrigation Colony and from there he informed his family about his release. Later, he reached his house in Nabarangpur.

After his release, Sunil had stated that the kidnappers had kept him near Jeypore and freed him following frequent raids by police in Jeypore.The SP said police teams of Nabarangpur and Koraput are continuing raids at different places to nab others involved in the case.