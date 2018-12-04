Home States Odisha

Despite opposition, Odisha government won’t budge on bio-metric attendance system

As part of the efforts to fix accountability in higher education, the Government had planned to bring in the system to keep track of the presence of teachers and faculty on campuses.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government’s plans to introduce bio-metric attendance system in universities and colleges to ensure proper attendance of faculty and staff has run into opposition from a section of teachers. While the move has been welcomed in general, some sections have termed it a futile exercise that wouldn’t help improve educational standards.

As part of the efforts to fix accountability in higher education, the Government had planned to bring in the system to keep track of the presence of teachers and faculty on campuses. The move comes in the face of increasing complaints of absence of teachers and non-teaching staff during college or university duty hours.

“Unauthorised absence of teachers was affecting university and college education. The intention is to make sure the teachers and staff are present at their institutions during college hours. The fixing of accountability will improve quality of education”, Higher Education Minister Ananta Das said.

However, the opponents argued that this move implied that the Government is viewing the whole teacher community with suspicion. “All teachers can’t be blamed for a few defaulters,” convenor of Federation of University Teachers’ Association Santosh Tripathy told media here, adding, “Focus should be on other areas too as Biometric attendance system alone cannot guarantee quality education.’

Prof Prithish Acharya from Regional Institute of Education said, “There is no point in installing biometric machines when every institution has a head who has the responsibility of ensuring teachers’ presence on campus and in classrooms.”

Besides, he said, the system will not yield desired results in the absence of adequate infrastructure. “Rather the funds should be utilised for other areas teaching to improve its standard in colleges and universities,” he said.

The Higher Education Minister, however, said such protest won’t affect the Government decision as most of the teachers have welcomed it. “Most of the teachers have welcomed the decision and are demanding installation of such system,” he said.

The Minister said the system will certainly help improving the activity tracking mechanism at college and university level.

