Blast destroys Dhenkanal house, narrow escape for 12 of family

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: As many as 12 persons of a family had a narrow escape after a powerful explosion destroyed their house at Katumunda village, around 50 km from the district headquarters town, on Sunday night.

Police sources said Sanju Behera and his family members were sleeping inside their house when an explosion took place in the storeroom. On hearing the loud explosion, panic-stricken family members ran out of the house. The intensity of the blast was so powerful that the asbestos roof of the house was completely destroyed.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and started investigation. However, the reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained. Police said further investigation is on.