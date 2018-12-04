Central Electricity Supply Utility covers Odisha's targeted areas under Saubhagya

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) has achieved 100 per cent saturation of household electrification in its area of operation under the Central-sponsored Saubhagya scheme.The utility has completed electrification of 5,39,270 unelectrified households under Electricity for All programme as on November 2018, one month ahead of the target fixed by the State Government.

Of the 29,82,926 households under CESU, electricity connection was provided to 24,43,656 households till October 2017.The State Government has given target to complete electrification of all the households by December, 2018, said Central Electricity Supply Utility CEO Md. Sadique Alam.

Of the unelectrified households, 76,984 in Cuttack district, 77,074 in Khurda, 85,471 in Puri, 57,216 in Kendrapara, 71,674 in Angul, 79,458 in Dhenkanal, 52,498 in Jagatsinghpur and 38, 985 in Nayagarh district were covered under the Central scheme, he added.

The scheme envisages electricity connection for each household by drawing a service cable from the nearest electricity pole to the home, installing an energy metre, and wiring for a single light point with an LED bulb and a mobile charging point.