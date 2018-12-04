Indian crowd cheers for Pakistan too: Pakistan hockey coach Hassan Sardar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pakistan Hockey coach Hassan Sardar on Monday said people of his country and India share a very special bond, and when their sportspersons come here, they receive a very warm welcome. This warmth pulls us to visit India again and again, said Sardar.

The spectators in India understand hockey and appreciate the good matches, the coach said adding, “Apart from the days when India is playing, the crowd here cheers for Pakistani team.”Talking about the 2014 controversy triggered by some of Pakistan Hockey team’s players, the coach said let bygones be bygones, adding that the people here have also forgotten about the incident and they were supporting them during their matches in the World Cup.

In Champions Trophy 2014, some Pakistani players had gone overboard with their celebrations after their semi-final win over India, triggering a major controversy. “Pakistani players are very flexible, especially their wrists do the work. However, both the Pakistani and Indian players have to work on improving their stamina,” Sardar said during Pakistani Hockey team’s visit to Odisha Police stall set-up at Fan Village in Kalinga Stadium.

Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma said the police stall was one of the major attractions of Fan Village and the participating teams have plans to make a visit there during the ongoing Men’s Hockey World Cup. “We have sent our good wishes to Pakistani team,” he added. During the event, Odisha Police felicitated Pakistani players. The Pakistani team also felicitated Dr Sharma and other police officers.