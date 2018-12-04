Home States Odisha

Indian crowd cheers for Pakistan too: Pakistan hockey coach Hassan Sardar

In Champions Trophy, 2014, some Pakistani players had gone overboard with their celebrations after their semi-final win over India, triggering a major controversy.

Published: 04th December 2018 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Hockey Team meet Odisha DGP

Players and officials of Pakistan Hockey team interact with DGP Dr RP Sharma in the fan village at Kalinga Stadium | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pakistan Hockey coach Hassan Sardar on Monday said people of his country and India share a very special bond, and when their sportspersons come here, they receive a very warm welcome. This warmth pulls us to visit India again and again, said Sardar.

The spectators in India understand hockey and appreciate the good matches, the coach said adding, “Apart from the days when India is playing, the crowd here cheers for Pakistani team.”Talking about the 2014 controversy triggered by some of Pakistan Hockey team’s players, the coach said let bygones be bygones, adding that the people here have also forgotten about the incident and they were supporting them during their matches in the World Cup.

In Champions Trophy 2014, some Pakistani players had gone overboard with their celebrations after their semi-final win over India, triggering a major controversy. “Pakistani players are very flexible, especially their wrists do the work. However, both the Pakistani and Indian players have to work on improving their stamina,” Sardar said during Pakistani Hockey team’s visit to Odisha Police stall set-up at Fan Village in Kalinga Stadium.

Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma said the police stall was one of the major attractions of Fan Village and the participating teams have plans to make a visit there during the ongoing Men’s Hockey World Cup. “We have sent our good wishes to Pakistani team,” he added. During the event, Odisha Police felicitated Pakistani players. The Pakistani team also felicitated Dr Sharma and other police officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan hockey Hockey World Cup 2018 Pakistan Odisha Odisha DGP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp