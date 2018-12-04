Home States Odisha

Odisha government approves Rs 45 crore equity support to OPTCL

Published: 04th December 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its endeavour to ensure quality power supply in backward areas, the State Government on Monday sanctioned input equity support of Rs 45 crore to Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) for the current fiscal. It is proposed to construct new transmission projects in the backward areas.

The State-run power transmission utility has been executing 18 grid sub-stations of different capacity since 2017-18 to improve quality of power supply in rural areas at an estimated cost of Rs 857.12 crore.
The State Government will share 30 per cent of the cost of these projects while OPTCL will fund the balance 70 per cent from its internal accrual and loan. The projects will be completed over a period of five years. Of its share of Rs 250 crore, the government had provided Rs 50 core last year.

“These projects would strengthen the system for stable and reliable power supply to the backward areas where the voltage presently available is comparatively low,” said Energy Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma after the meeting.

Equity support for the 132 KV Kuchei to Jaleswar transmission line between Mayurbhanj and Balasore district estimated to cost Rs 41.34 crore and 400KV Ib to Lapanga transmission line in Jharsuguda district estimated at Rs 26.44 crore were also approved in the meeting.

OPTCL’s proposal for government equity support was approved at a high level meeting here chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi. He directed the department to complete the projects in time and ensure quality power supply in these areas. Target was fixed to commission this entire project in different phases within March, 2022.

Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy; Principal Secretary, Finance, Ashok Kumar Meena; Principal Secretary, Public Finance, Vijay Arora; Director OHPC Vishal Kumar Dev and other senior officers of department concerned participated.

Sanctioned projects

  • 400/220KV, 220/33 KV and 132/33 KV sub-stations
  • Areas to be covered
  • Lapanga & Maneswar in Sambalpur dist
  • Ghens in Bargarh
  • Godachhak in Dhenkanal
  • Kalimela in Malkangiri
  • Keonjhar, Narsinghpur in Cuttack
  • Satasankha in Puri
  • Bhograi in Balasore
  • Birmaharajpur in Sonepur
  • Chikiti and Aska in Ganjam
  • Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur
  • Agarapada in Bhadrak
  • G Udayagiri in Kandhamal
