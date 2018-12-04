Home States Odisha

Odisha HC bench stir: Balangir bandh total

Locals and lawyers in groups blocked roads leading to important offices in the town.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The Balangir bandh called by district lawyers over establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa High Court here was total on Monday. All Government offices, educational institutions, business establishments and markets remained closed and vehicles went off the roads.

Locals and lawyers in groups blocked roads leading to important offices in the town. Train movement through the Balangir railway station was stalled for a few hours and railway officials had to divert some trains through other routes.

Bandh was also total in towns like Titlagarh, Patnagarh, Belpara, Saintala, Kantabanji, Bangomunda, Sindhekela and Loisingha. Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra, BJD’s Arkesh Singhdeo and BJP’s Basudev Pati and Prabhas Panigrahi also extended their support to the bandh and joined a meeting of the agitators in front of the collectorate.

Earlier, members of the Balangir Bar Association had decided not to participate in the two-day ‘Mahabandh’ called by Central Action Committee (CAC) of All-Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA) over HC bench issue.

The CAC had observed the Mahabandh on November 29 and 30. Instead, Balangir lawyers had decided to launch a separate agitation for establishment of HC bench here.They said the bench should be set up at Balangir which fulfils all the criteria of Jaswant Singh Commission report in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha HC Balangir bandh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp