Odisha HC bench stir: Balangir bandh total

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The Balangir bandh called by district lawyers over establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa High Court here was total on Monday. All Government offices, educational institutions, business establishments and markets remained closed and vehicles went off the roads.

Locals and lawyers in groups blocked roads leading to important offices in the town. Train movement through the Balangir railway station was stalled for a few hours and railway officials had to divert some trains through other routes.

Bandh was also total in towns like Titlagarh, Patnagarh, Belpara, Saintala, Kantabanji, Bangomunda, Sindhekela and Loisingha. Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra, BJD’s Arkesh Singhdeo and BJP’s Basudev Pati and Prabhas Panigrahi also extended their support to the bandh and joined a meeting of the agitators in front of the collectorate.

Earlier, members of the Balangir Bar Association had decided not to participate in the two-day ‘Mahabandh’ called by Central Action Committee (CAC) of All-Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA) over HC bench issue.

The CAC had observed the Mahabandh on November 29 and 30. Instead, Balangir lawyers had decided to launch a separate agitation for establishment of HC bench here.They said the bench should be set up at Balangir which fulfils all the criteria of Jaswant Singh Commission report in this regard.