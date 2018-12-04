Headmaster, peon thrashed in Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension flared up in a Government-run residential school in Mayurbhanj district on Monday after parents and villagers thrashed the headmaster and peon on charges of harassing a tribal girl student.

The incident took place in Hatipatuka residential high school within Betnoti police limits at around 10.30 am. One of the girl students had accused the school peon, identified as Rabindra Sahu, of harassing her since the last few days and complained about his behaviour to her parents.

Sources said some parents and locals of Panchupalli, Khirpada, Hatipatuka and nearby villages forcefully entered the school premises and detained the headmaster and peon. Though the headmaster tried to reason with the irate locals and tried to pacify them, the latter did not relent and assaulted peon Rabindra Sahu.

When the headmaster intervened, he too was thrashed. Later, the villagers locked both the headmaster and Sahu inside the school.

On being informed, Betnoti police rushed to school and rescued both the headmaster and peon from the clutches of villagers.The villagers alleged that the headmaster and peon of the 100-bed residential school forced students to do their personal chores. The two even tortured the students who refused to carry out their orders. “The duo also forced the girls to clean their clothes and bedroom. Some students have also accused the headmaster of touching them inappropriately,” they alleged.

The students also claimed that they were being served substandard quality of food. Despite repeated requests to the headmaster, the inmates of the residential school do not get meals in time. Moreover, the quantity of food provided to the students was very less, they alleged.

Later on the day, the irate locals blocked the road between Manitri and Baisinga demanding action against the duo. The blockade was withdrawn after police assured to look into the matter.

Police have registered a case against Sahu on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother. Interrogation of the headmaster, whose identity is not being disclosed by the police, and Sahu is on.