Kudumi Sena to gherao Naveen Nivas over ST status on December 7

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Kudumi Sena has decided to gherao Naveen Nivas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in the Capital on December 7 demanding ST status for Kudumi community. Leader of the outfit Jaymuni Mohanta said due to apathy of the State Government, the community has been deprived of all benefits provided to the Scheduled Tribes. Mohanta informed that prior to 1950, Kudumis used to enjoy ST status. But the tag was removed by the Central Government from September 6, 1950 without any reason.

“Our tradition, culture, festivals, and lifestyle are similar to other ST communities. The Chief Minister should place our demand before the Centre for recognising the community as a Schedule Tribe,” he said.

Though protests and agitations have been staged several times in the past to press the demand, the Chief Minister is yet to take any steps in this regard. Community members had even sent at least three lakh postcards to the Chief Minister requesting him to consider their demand. However, there has been no response from the Government so far. Mohanta said.

More than 20,000 people of Kudumi community from nine districts of the State will march to the Capital seeking fufillment of the demand. Around 25 lakh Kudumis are living in 30 Assembly and five Lok Sabha constituencies of the nine districts, he said.The outfit warned to intensify protests if their demand is not fulfilled before 2019 elections.