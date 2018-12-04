Home States Odisha

Kudumi Sena to gherao Naveen Nivas over ST status on December 7

Kudumi Sena has decided to gherao Naveen Nivas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in the Capital on December 7 demanding ST status for Kudumi community.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Kudumi Sena has decided to gherao Naveen Nivas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in the Capital on December 7 demanding ST status for Kudumi community. Leader of the outfit Jaymuni Mohanta said due to apathy of the State Government, the community has been deprived of all benefits provided to the Scheduled Tribes. Mohanta informed that prior to 1950, Kudumis used to enjoy ST status. But the tag was removed by the Central Government from September 6, 1950 without any reason.

“Our tradition, culture, festivals, and lifestyle are similar to other ST communities. The Chief Minister should place our demand before the Centre for recognising the community as a Schedule Tribe,” he said.
Though protests and agitations have been staged several times in the past to press the demand, the Chief Minister is yet to take any steps in this regard. Community members had even sent at least three lakh postcards to the Chief Minister requesting him to consider their demand. However, there has been no response from the Government so far. Mohanta said.

More than 20,000 people of Kudumi community from nine districts of the State will march to the Capital seeking fufillment of the demand. Around 25 lakh Kudumis are living in 30 Assembly and five Lok Sabha constituencies of the nine districts, he said.The outfit warned to intensify protests if their demand is not fulfilled before 2019 elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Naveen Nivas Kudumi Sena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp