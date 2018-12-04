Land eludes landless elderly couple in Paradip despite Odisha HC order

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The apathy of the district administration has compounded the miseries of this elderly landless couple of Paradip.Despite being directed by the Odisha High Court five years back, the administration is yet to provide a piece of land to Iswar Khatua and his wife Basanti who are finding it difficult to cope with impoverishment in the twilight of their lives.

Eighty-six-year-old Iswar and 77-year-old Basanti live in a dilapidated house on the embankment of Taladanda canal with their mentally-challenged son. A daily wager in the past, Iswar is unable to find work now due to old age. Similarly, Basanti has stopped begging as the biting winter chill is taking a toll on her health. With both confined to home, the family of three is spending days in starvation and acute poverty.

Iswar had migrated to Pradip from Narasinghpur of Cuttack district in search of a job around 25 years back with his family members. Being an illiterate, he failed to get any job till a prawn gheri owner employed him to watch over his farm and advised him to stay on a patch of Government land on the embankment of Taladanda canal.

When the stress of old age started taking its toll and Iswar was unable to eke out a living due to failing health, Basanti requested the district administration for a piece of land to sustain themselves. However, her plea fell on deaf ears.

In 2013, Basanti approached the Orissa High Court for relief and requested for a piece of land at Chakradharpur village in Kujang tehsil under Odisha Government Land Settlement Rules, 1983.

Acting on her petition, the HC directed Kujang Tehsildar to provide land document to Basanti within three months from the date of production of the certified copy of the order. Basanti submitted the court order to the then Tehsildar who reportedly gave her `20 and assured of providing the land. Though five years have passed since then, the district administration has failed to carry out the HC order and provide relief to the couple.

“I have stopped begging due to old age and wintry conditions. Without any income, we go to bed on empty stomach most of the nights. There is not even a single penny for treatment of my ailing husband and son,” said Basanti with her eyes full of tears.

Contacted, Kujang Tehsildar Ramesh Chandra Panda said the administration is aware of the plight of Iswar’s family. “I have directed Kujang BDO to provide free food including a ration card to them. Steps are also been taken to provide land to the family,” he added.