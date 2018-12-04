NALCO gives Rs 36 lakh for Puri temple Parikrama

By Express News Service

PURI: Central PSU NALCO has provided Rs 36 lakh for construction of Parikrama around Jagannath temple in the first phase.This was revealed at a meeting chaired by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty on Monday to assess progress made in ‘Iconic City’ project. Sources said the district administration has been asked to provide 1.5 acre of land for construction of a multi-storey vehicle parking lot to accommodate 600 vehicles near the temple.

As part of beautification of the 12th century shrine, Rs 1.86 crore has been earmarked by the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration for constructing a flower garden inside the temple complex. Besides, a bathing complex with locker facility would be constructed by NALCO near Gundicha temple for which land has already been allotted by the municipality. Two more drinking water points would be installed near the bus stand and Gundicha temple.

The Navaratna PSU will also increase the number of battery operated vehicles used to ferry differently-abled and senior citizens from the bus stand to the temple gate. Earlier, seven vehicles were provided by NALCO for the purpose. Sources said NALCO CMD TK Chand has approved construction of a yatri complex near Malatipatpur bus stand.

The sources said beautification of Gandhi park has been completed and the musical fountain at the facility would start functioning from December 25. Similarly, beautification of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Medical College would be completed soon. District Magistrate Jyotiprakash Das, Project Director of DRDA Udhab Chandra Majhi, Executive Officer of Puri Municipality Srikant Terei and Executive Engineer of PWD Priyabat Samantrai attended the meeting.