‘No work, no pay’ for Sambalpur's VIMSAR doctors

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The VIMSAR administration has decided to impose ‘no work, no pay’ rule on the junior doctors, who have been on cease-work over the demand of removal of Director of the institution, Ashwini Pujahari alleging his involvement in unlawful activities.

Dean and Principal of VIMSAR, Braja Mohan Mishra said, the decision was taken in the disciplinary committee meeting of VIMSAR which was held on Monday and attended by HoDs of the institution. The HoDs were asked to submit work certificate of the junior doctors and the ‘no work, no pay’ rule will be imposed on the doctors, who have not worked after November 16, he said.

Vice-president of Junior Doctors Association, Himanshu Mishra said the association members will meet the Health Minister on Tuesday. They will decide the future course of action of agitation after the meeting.