Not disability, funds a deterrent to this achiever from Rayagada

Shiva Prasad Dora By

Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A differently-abled karateka champion of Rayagada, L Ramesh Kumar, who has brought laurels to the country by winning national and international competitions, is running from pillar to post for sponsorship and a decent job.

Ramesh, aged 23, has so far bagged two gold medals and a bronze medal in various international competitions besides 15 gold medals, 25 silver and 19 bronze medals in Japan Shotokon Karate championship. He suffers from 40 per cent disability in one of his legs. This year, he bagged gold medal in the 4th International Karate Championship organised by the All India Seishinkai Shito Ryu Karate Do Federation held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata from July 28 to 29. He will represent India in yet another international karate championship to be held in Malaysia next year.

Last year, when Ramesh approached Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, she helped him get a contractual job in an outsourcing company of JK Paper Mill but the salary was not enough for him to lead a decent life.

Contacted, District Sports Officer Alle Noor said Ramesh has been participating in karate championships that are organised by private sports clubs. “He is extremely talented in various forms of karate. If he is sponsored by the State Government, he would get a lot in recognition of his achievement,” he added. Ramesh said if any major company sponsors him, he would be able to participate in more karate events and also train others.