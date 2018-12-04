Home States Odisha

Prisoner dies in attack by inmate in Phulbani district jail

AN inmate of Phulbani District Jail, Laxman Naik died on Sunday after being attacked by another prisoner Kanhu Charan Pradhan inside the prison two days back.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: AN inmate of Phulbani District Jail, Laxman Naik died on Sunday after being attacked by another prisoner Kanhu Charan Pradhan inside the prison two days back.Naik was attacked on Saturday and sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

In-charge Jail Superintendent Garib Sahoo said 78-year-old Naik was a resident of Balliguda and was jailed in May, 2013 as a rape convict. Kanhu, who was lodged in jail eight years back for murdering his son, is mentally challenged. On Saturday morning, Naik was attacked by Kanhu with a boulder while he was sleeping. He sustained severe head injuries.Following the incident, one platoon police force was deployed in the jail. IG (Prisons) has ordered a probe into the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp