Prisoner dies in attack by inmate in Phulbani district jail

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: AN inmate of Phulbani District Jail, Laxman Naik died on Sunday after being attacked by another prisoner Kanhu Charan Pradhan inside the prison two days back.Naik was attacked on Saturday and sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

In-charge Jail Superintendent Garib Sahoo said 78-year-old Naik was a resident of Balliguda and was jailed in May, 2013 as a rape convict. Kanhu, who was lodged in jail eight years back for murdering his son, is mentally challenged. On Saturday morning, Naik was attacked by Kanhu with a boulder while he was sleeping. He sustained severe head injuries.Following the incident, one platoon police force was deployed in the jail. IG (Prisons) has ordered a probe into the incident.