Religious conversion slur against Odisha shelter home

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP Mahila Morcha on Monday charged Good News India, the NGO running Dream Center Shelter Home at Beltikri in Dhenkanal district, of indulging in conversion activities under the patronage of the State Government.

“The NGO which has been running 26 shelter homes in the State was not only exploiting the inmates sexually but forcibly converting their religion,” said State BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida.

Parida, who led a fact-finding team to Beltikri on Sunday, told mediapersons here on Monday that not only girls but young boys of the shelter home were also victims of sexual predators. Foreigners used to visit the shelter home and torture children. Accusing the NGO of trafficking some of the children abroad, Parida said the illegal activities were going on with the knowledge of the government. Laws regulating the shelter homes are not strictly implemented under pressure from international forces.