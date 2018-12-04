Home States Odisha

Without Dilip Ray, Odisha BJP gears up for polls

For the last 30 months, Ray has been blaming the central government for neglecting various issues.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Dilip Ray with Modi

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Dilip Ray interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Battle lines are drawn. After departure of Rourkela BJP legislator and former Union Minister Dilip Ray, his supporters have embarked on a campaign portraying Ray as a victim of BJP’s neglect.

They said his resignation was meant to protect interest of Rourkela people.On the other hand, members of the Panposh organisational district of BJP comprising Rourkela, RN Pali and Birmitrapur Assembly Constituencies (ACs) have asserted that the party is prepared to face the elections alone sans Ray.

ALSO READ: Bijay Mohapatra’s possible Ghar Wapsi has many shades

For the last 30 months, Ray has been blaming the BJP-led Modi Government at the Centre for the inordinate delay in construction of the second Brahmani bridge and upgradation of RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH). Several times in his speeches, he had stated ‘Aage Mati, Pare Party’ (first constituency, next party).  

Ray’s followers under the banner of Dilip Sena have put up large hoardings in Rourkela stating him as a ‘man of commitment’ and a mass leader preferring people of his constituency over party.Meanwhile, the leadership of Panposh unit of BJP has come to terms with the situation. Ray confidantes, Nihar Ray and Raghu Bal, are aspirants for BJP tickets from Rourkela AC, while Panposh unit BJP president Jagabandhu Behera is aspiring to contest from RN Pali AC.  

Odisha BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati said, “The BJP does not agree with delay in construction of second Brahmani bridge and upgradation of IGH as the reasons behind Ray’s resignation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BJP Dilip Ray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp