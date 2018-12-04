Without Dilip Ray, Odisha BJP gears up for polls

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Battle lines are drawn. After departure of Rourkela BJP legislator and former Union Minister Dilip Ray, his supporters have embarked on a campaign portraying Ray as a victim of BJP’s neglect.

They said his resignation was meant to protect interest of Rourkela people.On the other hand, members of the Panposh organisational district of BJP comprising Rourkela, RN Pali and Birmitrapur Assembly Constituencies (ACs) have asserted that the party is prepared to face the elections alone sans Ray.

ALSO READ: Bijay Mohapatra’s possible Ghar Wapsi has many shades

For the last 30 months, Ray has been blaming the BJP-led Modi Government at the Centre for the inordinate delay in construction of the second Brahmani bridge and upgradation of RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH). Several times in his speeches, he had stated ‘Aage Mati, Pare Party’ (first constituency, next party).

Ray’s followers under the banner of Dilip Sena have put up large hoardings in Rourkela stating him as a ‘man of commitment’ and a mass leader preferring people of his constituency over party.Meanwhile, the leadership of Panposh unit of BJP has come to terms with the situation. Ray confidantes, Nihar Ray and Raghu Bal, are aspirants for BJP tickets from Rourkela AC, while Panposh unit BJP president Jagabandhu Behera is aspiring to contest from RN Pali AC.

Odisha BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati said, “The BJP does not agree with delay in construction of second Brahmani bridge and upgradation of IGH as the reasons behind Ray’s resignation.”