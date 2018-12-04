Home States Odisha

Wanted Maoist surrenders to Odisha Police

A wanted woman Maoist, Ide Madi had a a reward of  Rs 1 lakh on her head.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A wanted woman Maoist, Ide Madi, surrendered before Malkangiri Police here on Monday. Ide was carrying a reward of  Rs 1 lakh on her head. A native of Silakota village under Podia police limits, the 23-year-old cadre was wanted in a series of crimes including eight killings and four incidents of exchange of fire between 2015 and 2018, said SP Jagmohan Meena. She was working as a member of CPI (Maoist) Kalimela Area Committee of Malkangiri Division under Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) since 2014, Meena added. She decided to quit the banned outfit after being fed up with ill treatment meted out to party cadres by Maoist leaders like Deba Madhi alias Randev. Besides, with frequent anti-Maoist operations conducted by security forces in Kalimela, there was pressure on her to quit.

The SP said apart from providing monetary assistance to Ide under the State Government’s surrender-and-rehabilitation scheme for Maoists, funds will be given to her for construction of a house, pursuing studies and availing vocational training.

