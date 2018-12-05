Home States Odisha

Khaprakhol Block Development Officer shoulders body to cremation site

The deceased, who belonged to the Banjara community from Nanded in Maharashtra, was left behind by his gypsy group as he was too old to move.

Published: 05th December 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Odisha BDO

Nath Baba’s body being carried by BDO Taranisen Suna and social workers Prabin Purohit, Rana Pradhan and Chaturbhuja Kumbhar to cremation ground | Express

By Sanjay Kumar Mishra
Express News Service

BALANGIR:  It takes just one act to set an example, to break taboos and change people’s mindset towards regressive social customs and practices. Taranisen Suna, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Khaprakhol, did it on Tuesday when he carried an old man’s dead body on his shoulders and conducted the funeral himself.The old man, called Nath Baba, had died at Banjipali village under the block on Tuesday morning but no one came forward to carry his body for cremation. The reason being he was an outsider, socially as well as regionally, and had been staying in the village only for the last couple of years.

Nath Baba belonged to the Banjara community from Nanded in Maharashtra. He had come to the area along with his gypsy group two years back but was left behind as he was too old to move. As the gypsy group comprising his relatives went ahead, he settled in Banjipali and managed himself by using palmistry and fortune-telling. He had come to be known as Nath Baba for the very reason.

He had been keeping unwell lately and the villagers had arranged food for him for the last few days. On Tuesday morning, he was found dead. As he was an outsider and did not belong to the local community, the body was left untouched and the administration informed.

The BDO Taranisen reached the spot and tried to persuade the villagers to take the body for funeral but none agreed. He then lifted the dead body on his shoulders and with the help of three other social workers Prabin Purohit, Rana Pradhan and Chaturbhuja Kumbhar carried it for over two kms to the cremation ground. The funeral was conducted by him.

Meanwhile, on getting information, the relatives and community members, who were near Sohella in Bargarh district, reached Banjipali in the evening. They expressed their gratitude to the BDO for his humanitarian act.“There is nothing extraordinary about the thing. It was an opportunity to do a noble job and I am filled with self-satisfaction,” Suna said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BDO Balangir BDO Balangir funeral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp