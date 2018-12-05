Choudwar Jail inmates’ videos go viral

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Authorities of Choudwar Circle Jail are in soup after videos of inmates depicting unlawful affairs inside the jail and corrupt practice of some staff went viral recently. Beside alleging corrupt practice of some staff, the videos have revealed that inmates have easy access to mobile phones and different sedative drugs. The viral videos have also depicted that some special facilities are also being provided to inmates inside the jail premises.

The incident has raised question over the security and surveillance system of the jail as to how and under which circumstances the videos were prepared and made viral. Taking cognizance of the incident, DIG of Prisons Gopabandhu Mallik questioned the Choudwar Jail superintendent in connection with the viral videos. “We have already started investigation into the incident and the culprits will be punished,” said Mallik.

On the other hand, Choudwar Jail Superintendent Rabindra Nath Swain has clarified that videos were shot in the past. “There may be some conspiracy to blame the jail authority,” said Swain adding that the investigation would bring the truth to limelight.