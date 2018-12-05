Home States Odisha

Choudwar Jail inmates’ videos go viral

The videos show inmates using mobile phones and sedatives.

Published: 05th December 2018 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Authorities of Choudwar Circle Jail are in soup after videos of inmates depicting unlawful affairs inside the jail and corrupt practice of some staff went viral recently. Beside alleging corrupt practice of some staff, the videos have revealed that inmates have easy access to mobile phones and different sedative drugs. The viral videos have also depicted that some special facilities are also being provided to inmates inside the jail premises.

The incident has raised question over the security and surveillance system of the jail as to how and under which circumstances the videos were prepared and made viral. Taking cognizance of the incident, DIG of Prisons Gopabandhu Mallik questioned the Choudwar Jail superintendent in connection with the viral videos. “We have already started investigation into the incident and the culprits will be punished,” said Mallik.

On the other hand, Choudwar Jail Superintendent Rabindra Nath Swain has clarified that videos were shot in the past. “There may be some conspiracy to blame the jail authority,” said Swain adding that the investigation would bring the truth to limelight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Choudwar Circle Jail Odisha jail smuggling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp