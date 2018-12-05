Home States Odisha

Junior doctors from VIMSAR in Sambalpur seek permission for ‘maggot therapy’

After the state government's inaction on the demands of junior doctor's of Sambalpur's VIMSAR, the latter have requested the government to use domestic substances for treatment of poor patients.

VIMSAR hospital

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR : As a mark of protest against the State Government’s indifference towards their demand, the agitating junior doctors of VIMSAR have resorted to a novel approach. The members of Junior Doctor’s Association (JDA) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Governor and the Chief Minister seeking permission to use substances such as table salt, lemon juice, candles, bleaching powder and housefly for treatment of patients.

The JDA members, who are demanding removal and legal action against Director of VIMSAR Ashwini Pujahari for resorting to such method, are on cease-work since November 17. They alleged that Pujahari was conducting unapproved experimental surgeries on poor and destitute patients without their consent and clearance of ethical committee.

Vice-president of JDA, Himanshu Mishra said despite peaceful agitation that entered 18th day on Tuesday, the State Government is yet to initiate any action against Pujahari. Therefore, they sought permission from both the Governor and Chief Minister to use edible table salt, lemon juice, candles, bleaching powder and housefly for initiating ‘maggot therapy’ in VIMSAR. They sought permission as use of such substances has no textbook recommendations, he added. 

Earlier, the junior doctors alleged that many poor patient of VIMSAR suffered injuries and some died due to experimental surgeries by Pujahari. They claimed that Pujahari used table salt, stating that it is hypertonic saline, for the treatment of a cancer patient who later died. Without revealing names of the victim patients, they said the VIMSAR Director had also applied lemon juice for treatment of a patient.
On Tuesday, representatives of JDA apprised Health Minister Pratap Jena about their grievances. 

TAGS
VIMSAR protest VIMSAR agitation VIMSAR junior doctors

