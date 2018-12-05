Odisha to allow inter-state transportation of sand

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: Perturbed over illegal mining and transportation of sand, the State Government has decided to allow inter-state transportation of the natural resource and streamline the process by modifying the Odisha Minor Minerals Concession (OMMC) Rules. The State has been incurring huge revenue loss due to illegal transportation of sand to outside the State even as it was prohibited since 2014 on the basis of an order of Orissa High Court.

Though there is no provision in OMMC Rules 2016 restricting transportation of minor minerals beyond State boundaries, the State can impose such restrictions on sale of minor minerals in public interest under Rule 58(3). A Revenue Department official said, the interstate transportation of sand will be allowed only from specific sources identified through a scientific study in major river systems like Mahanadi, Brahmani, Baitarani and Rushikulya.

“The decision was taken after Law Department clarified that the court order is applicable to individual case of the petitioner only. The State can earn huge revenue once it is allowed, he said. Water Resources Department will conduct a scientific study of river systems with technical support from institutions like IIT Kanpur, which had conducted a similar study in Bihar.

The study will help ascertain deposit of sand and quantum of sand which can be safely extracted from the river without affecting the embankment, river bed and the environment. While illegal mining leads to irreparable harm on ecology and environment due to use of environmentally unfriendly refining methods and materials, excess removal of sand leads to modification of ground water due to formation of depressions and change in pathway of river.

The State Government also proposed the Centre to introduce coding system so that regular monitoring of operationalisation of minor mineral sources can be done and States can prevent interstate movement of sand excavated through illegal mining. “Tehsildars have been asked to obtain no-objection certificate from executive engineer (Water Resources) concerned before auction of sand sources. The engineers will consider the environmentally fragile zones, condition of river embankments and distance from the hydraulic structures and bridges before issuing certificates,” the official added. Meanwhile, process has begun for identification of bigger sand sources with assistance from Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) and district administration to create a database.

Directorate of Minor Minerals

The State Government is mulling to set up Directorate of Minor Minerals on the lines of Directorate of Mines in Odisha. TheRevenue and Disaster Management Department has been asked to initiate steps for setting up the Directorate at the earliest. It has been decided to appoint an official of Joint Secretary rank,

who will look after issues pertaining to minor minerals exclusively in the department, till the Directorate is set up.