Protest over power connection in Angul

Hundreds of people, under the banner of SUCI, gheraoed the local CESU executive engineer’s office demanding electricity connection on Tuesday.

ANGUL: Hundreds of people, under the banner of SUCI, gheraoed the local CESU executive engineer’s office demanding electricity connection on Tuesday. The agitators including women of Nuasahi village of Kangula-Bentpur panchayat took out a protest rally in the town before staging demonstration before the CESU office. 

The protestors said power is yet to be supplied to their homes as they are not included in any of the Government schemes which provide free electricity connection. “Though there are several such Government schemes for the poor, none of the 150 houses in our village has electricity connection,” said Bishnu Sahu, a villager. 

SUCI leader Manas Pal, who led the protest rally, said CESU officials have promised to meet our demands at the earliest. “However, if power connection is not provided soon, we will intensify the protest,” he added.

