Odisha government to withdraw cases against  journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra

The Home Department said in a release that Iyer has appealed to the Government to consider withholding sanction to prosecute him in certain criminal cases pending against him.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Abhijit Iyer Mitra

Abhijit Iyer Mitra (Photo|Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has decided not to accord sanction of prosecution against strategic affairs writer Abhijit Iyer Mitra and take steps to withdraw other cases pending against him by following the laid down procedures, paving the way for his release from prison. The decision came a day after Mitra’s letter requesting release from jail was forwarded to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Iyer is now lodged in Jharpada jail.

The Home Department said in a release that Iyer has appealed to the Government to consider withholding sanction to prosecute him in certain criminal cases pending against him. The release said he has appealed to accept his apology and contrition in having wounded the sentiments of people of Odisha without intention. Iyer has further mentioned in the letter that in consideration of his unconditional apology in having hurt the sentiments of people of Odisha unintentionally ‘without malice or mal-intent’, the Assembly pardoned him on November 16.

As the remarks made by Iyer against Odisha lawmakers sparked off an uproar in the recently concluded winter session of the Assembly, Speaker Pradip Amat constituted an all party committee headed by Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra to find out whether his comments breached the privilege of the House and the members. The Assembly committee, however, did not probe into the derogatory remarks made by Iyer on Sun Temple at Konark and Odisha’s culture.

After his first appearance before the Assembly Committee on October 23, police arrested Iyer on the same day and produced him in the Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Bhubaneswar, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days till November 5. The police had later sent him to Jharpada jail. On October 25, Konark Police had taken Iyer on a fourday remand over his derogatory remarks about the Sun Temple.

Abhijit Iyer Mitra Odisha government Konark temple comments

