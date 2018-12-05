Home States Odisha

Girl students of VSSUT ordered not to talk to boys in public

If girls would be found doing so, action will be taken by the university administration against them.

Ladies Hostel, VSSUT

VSS Institute of Technology

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Inmates of girls’ hostel of VSS University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, have been directed by the university’s Vice-Chancellor (VC) Atal Choudhury not to talk to boys on the roadside. In a new directive that the VC has issued to boarders of Rohini Hall of Residence, a women’s hostel of VSSUT, he has asked them “not to talk to boys on the roadside”.

If girls would be found doing so, action will be taken by the university administration against them. The directive has left students of the premier technical university of the State surprised. Around 300 girl students stay in the Rohini Hall of Residence, which is located outside the main campus of the university.

The VSSUT authorities claimed that the notice has been issued for the security of girl students. Public Relations Officer of VSSUT, PC Swain said since boys and girls talk on the roadside, anti-social elements pass lewd comments at them. “Therefore, a notice has been issued to the girls not to talk to boys on the roadside near the hostel,” he said.

VSS University of Technology VSSUT gendered-rule Odisha

