Home States Odisha

Jagatsinghpur womenfolk deprived of BJD’s ‘promised’ freebies

Contacted, local BJD leader Sisir Biswal said the party had provided a bus to each panchayat to bring people to the event.

Published: 05th December 2018 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Womenfolk of several villages of the coastal block of Erasama on Tuesday alleged that they were not given money and mobile phones as promised by local BJD leaders to attend ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme. Sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members having affiliation to the ruling party convinced the women to attend the BJD’s rural programme in Erasama by promising them money and mobile phones. However, no such freebies were offered to the women after the meeting.

President of Nakula Sahadev SHG of Lokeipur village Saila Mallick said, “We had been promised a cash of Rs 500 and a cell phone to attend the meeting. Let alone the promised gifts, we had to return empty stomach as no food was given to us after the meeting.” 

“Nearly 300 women of our panchayat attended Tuesday’s programme after being lured by the promise of money and mobile phones. However, they had to return empty-handed as no such gifts were given to them,” said sarpanch of Nuadihi Sabita Routray. Sources said as the BJD Government in the State is focusing on ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ at the grassroots ahead of the 2019 General Elections, ruling party leaders are leaving no stone unturned to make the programme a success by giving false assurance to the rural populace.

Contacted, local BJD leader Sisir Biswal said the party had provided a bus to each panchayat to bring people to the event. “The allegations against BJD leaders of promising mobile phones and cash to people are baseless and false. This is a handiwork of rivals to tarnish the image of the ruling party,” he said.
During the ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 5.50 crore for 387 projects of all the 26 panchayats of Erasama block through video-conferencing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur women BJD promises

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp