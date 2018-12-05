Jagatsinghpur womenfolk deprived of BJD’s ‘promised’ freebies

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Womenfolk of several villages of the coastal block of Erasama on Tuesday alleged that they were not given money and mobile phones as promised by local BJD leaders to attend ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme. Sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members having affiliation to the ruling party convinced the women to attend the BJD’s rural programme in Erasama by promising them money and mobile phones. However, no such freebies were offered to the women after the meeting.

President of Nakula Sahadev SHG of Lokeipur village Saila Mallick said, “We had been promised a cash of Rs 500 and a cell phone to attend the meeting. Let alone the promised gifts, we had to return empty stomach as no food was given to us after the meeting.”

“Nearly 300 women of our panchayat attended Tuesday’s programme after being lured by the promise of money and mobile phones. However, they had to return empty-handed as no such gifts were given to them,” said sarpanch of Nuadihi Sabita Routray. Sources said as the BJD Government in the State is focusing on ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ at the grassroots ahead of the 2019 General Elections, ruling party leaders are leaving no stone unturned to make the programme a success by giving false assurance to the rural populace.

Contacted, local BJD leader Sisir Biswal said the party had provided a bus to each panchayat to bring people to the event. “The allegations against BJD leaders of promising mobile phones and cash to people are baseless and false. This is a handiwork of rivals to tarnish the image of the ruling party,” he said.

During the ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 5.50 crore for 387 projects of all the 26 panchayats of Erasama block through video-conferencing.