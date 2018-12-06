Odisha HC grants bail to Abhijit Iyer

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after the State Government decided to drop charges against Delhi-based independent journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday granted bail in connection with two cases registered against him.

Abhijit is in judicial custody since October 23 for his alleged derogatory remarks on Sun Temple at Konark and Odisha.A single bench of the High Court comprising Justice Debabrata Dash granted bail to the defence analyst with a ruling that the lower trial courts can decide on the conditions while allowing him to get released on bail.

Accused of hurting the sentiments of the people of the State and insulting the members of the Odisha Assembly, Abhijit was first arrested in Delhi on September 23. He had moved Supreme Court seeking his bail due to lawyers’ strike in Odisha.

Allowing a time bound bail, the court, which had asked him to furnish a surety of Rs 1 lakh, also told him to join the probe in Bhubaneswar by September 28. The apex court refused to grant him permanent bail on October 4.

The privilege committee of Odisha Assembly headed by Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra had pardoned him on November 16 basing on his unconditional apology.

Two separate cases under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) of IPC and section 67 of the Information Technology Act were registered against him with Sahid Nagar Police Station and Konark police station over his remarks.

On Tuesday, the State Government made it clear that it would not grant the permission to prosecute Abhijit as the Assembly committee has already forgiven him. He is currently admitted to a hospital in the City due to illness.