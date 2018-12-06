Home States Odisha

Odisha Pollution Control Board sends notice to vet institutions

All veterinary institutions and animal houses are required to ensure that biomedical waste is handled without any adverse effect to human health and environment.

Published: 06th December 2018 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has asked all veterinary institutions, hospitals and animal houses generating biomedical waste to apply online for grant of authorisation for their functioning.

The OSPCB officials said as per the Biomedical Waste Management Rules-2016 and subsequent amendment to it in March 2018, anyone who generate, collect, receive, store, transport, treat, dispose or handle biomedical waste in any form in veterinary institutions or animal houses must obtain online authorisation from the board.

“The occupiers generating biomedical waste shall make an online application to the prescribed authority within 60 days for consideration of grant of authorisation,” the board stated in a notice.

All veterinary institutions and animal houses are required to ensure that biomedical waste is handled without any adverse effect to human health and environment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Pollution Control Board Odisha veterinary Odisha biomedical waste Biomedical Waste Management Rules

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp