Odisha Pollution Control Board sends notice to vet institutions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has asked all veterinary institutions, hospitals and animal houses generating biomedical waste to apply online for grant of authorisation for their functioning.

The OSPCB officials said as per the Biomedical Waste Management Rules-2016 and subsequent amendment to it in March 2018, anyone who generate, collect, receive, store, transport, treat, dispose or handle biomedical waste in any form in veterinary institutions or animal houses must obtain online authorisation from the board.

“The occupiers generating biomedical waste shall make an online application to the prescribed authority within 60 days for consideration of grant of authorisation,” the board stated in a notice.

All veterinary institutions and animal houses are required to ensure that biomedical waste is handled without any adverse effect to human health and environment.