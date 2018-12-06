Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan attacks Odisha CM for delaying Central projects

Criticising PEETHA  scheme of State Government, he said the scheme is an eyewash.

Published: 06th December 2018 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Petroleum Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan | EPS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for holding up major projects sanctioned for Odisha by the Centre.

Stepping up attack on the BJD Government for delay in providing clearances for major investments like expansion of NTPC’s Talcher Thermal Power Station and proposed plastic park at Paradip, Pradhan said delaying decisions has become the identity of Naveen resulting in the State’s tardy development. Pradhan was speaking at the youth conclave of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha here.

“The Chief Minister is yet to respond to my letter requesting him to expedite the process for a joint venture (JV) between Indian Oil Corporation and the State-run Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) to develop the plastic park. It seems he has no time for such an important venture,” he remarked.

Recalling his letter to the Chief Minister in September for TTPS expansion, Pradhan said repeated reminders from the Centre to the State Government for giving requisite clearances to the NTPC project have remained unanswered.

“Implementation of these projects will create huge job opportunities for the youth of the State. The Chief Minister is deliberately delaying the projects as he fears all the credit will go to the Prime Minister,” he said.

China has opened its windows for export of non-basmati rice from India. Being a rice surplus state, Odisha could have grabbed the opportunity to export rice which will benefit the farmers. The State lost the opportunity due to the inactiveness of BJD, he said.

Criticising PEETHA scheme of State Government, he said the scheme is an eyewash.Alleging that projects worth more than `10,000 crore are awarded to party workers without inviting tenders, Pradhan called upon the BJYM activists to launch massive movement against the corrupt practices adopted by the government to loot the exchequer.

Responding to Pradhan, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the Union Minister should uphold the sanctity of his post and not destroy his own image and popularity. People of the State will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the next election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Naveen Patnaik Odisha central projects Odisha projects delay PEETHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp