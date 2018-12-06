Dharmendra Pradhan attacks Odisha CM for delaying Central projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for holding up major projects sanctioned for Odisha by the Centre.

Stepping up attack on the BJD Government for delay in providing clearances for major investments like expansion of NTPC’s Talcher Thermal Power Station and proposed plastic park at Paradip, Pradhan said delaying decisions has become the identity of Naveen resulting in the State’s tardy development. Pradhan was speaking at the youth conclave of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha here.

“The Chief Minister is yet to respond to my letter requesting him to expedite the process for a joint venture (JV) between Indian Oil Corporation and the State-run Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) to develop the plastic park. It seems he has no time for such an important venture,” he remarked.

Recalling his letter to the Chief Minister in September for TTPS expansion, Pradhan said repeated reminders from the Centre to the State Government for giving requisite clearances to the NTPC project have remained unanswered.

“Implementation of these projects will create huge job opportunities for the youth of the State. The Chief Minister is deliberately delaying the projects as he fears all the credit will go to the Prime Minister,” he said.

China has opened its windows for export of non-basmati rice from India. Being a rice surplus state, Odisha could have grabbed the opportunity to export rice which will benefit the farmers. The State lost the opportunity due to the inactiveness of BJD, he said.

Criticising PEETHA scheme of State Government, he said the scheme is an eyewash.Alleging that projects worth more than `10,000 crore are awarded to party workers without inviting tenders, Pradhan called upon the BJYM activists to launch massive movement against the corrupt practices adopted by the government to loot the exchequer.

Responding to Pradhan, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the Union Minister should uphold the sanctity of his post and not destroy his own image and popularity. People of the State will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the next election.