Home States Odisha

3 more hospitals under OSTF

The State Government on Thursday signed MoUs with three private hospitals for the treatment of poor.

Published: 07th December 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday signed MoUs with three private hospitals for the treatment of poor.The hospitals are Tata Medica Hospital at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur, GHSPL Jeypore Healthcare LLP and Tirumala Hospitals, Super specialty and Laparoscopic Institute at Vizianagaram.

As per the agreement, these hospitals have been empanelled under Odisha State Treatment Fund (OSTF) as referral hospitals. Earlier, the Government had signed agreements with 17 hospitals. So far 20 private hospitals have been empanelled under OSTF. The collaboration will greatly benefit people living in close proximity to these hospitals and those who need specialised care, said

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda. Cashless treatment under OSTF is available in all district headquarters hospitals and seven State-level Government-run hospitals.Superintendents of all medical colleges and hospitals have been authorised to refer patients to any private empanelled hospital.

People below the poverty line (BPL) are covered under Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) and OSTF for treatment of life threatening diseases. OSTF scheme provides top-up of additional `4 lakh (`6 lakh to women members of families).

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp