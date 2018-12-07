3 more hospitals under OSTF

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday signed MoUs with three private hospitals for the treatment of poor.The hospitals are Tata Medica Hospital at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur, GHSPL Jeypore Healthcare LLP and Tirumala Hospitals, Super specialty and Laparoscopic Institute at Vizianagaram.

As per the agreement, these hospitals have been empanelled under Odisha State Treatment Fund (OSTF) as referral hospitals. Earlier, the Government had signed agreements with 17 hospitals. So far 20 private hospitals have been empanelled under OSTF. The collaboration will greatly benefit people living in close proximity to these hospitals and those who need specialised care, said

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda. Cashless treatment under OSTF is available in all district headquarters hospitals and seven State-level Government-run hospitals.Superintendents of all medical colleges and hospitals have been authorised to refer patients to any private empanelled hospital.

People below the poverty line (BPL) are covered under Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) and OSTF for treatment of life threatening diseases. OSTF scheme provides top-up of additional `4 lakh (`6 lakh to women members of families).