Complete land acquisition for rail and NH projects, dists told

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Revenue and Disaster Management department has directed district officials to complete land acquisition for several railway and National Highway (NH) projects and hand over possession within next two months.At least 11 railway and seven NH projets in the State have reported time overrun due to delay in possession over land in 22 districts.

The railway projects which have been facing land hurdles included Haridaspur-Paradip new broad gauge rail link, Sambalpur-Talcher doubling rail link, Sambalpur-Titlagarh doubling rail link, Talcher-Bimlagarh new broad gauge rail link, Angul-Duburi-Sukinda new rail line, Khurda-Balangir new line broad gauge rail link, Daitari-Bansapani rail link, Salagaon-Budhapanka-Talcher-Jarpara third and fourth line rail link, Jeypore-Nabarangpur rail link, Titlagarh-Vijiyanagaram rail link and Jeypore-Malkangiri rail link.

An official of the Revenue department said special Land Acquisition Officers (LAOs) of Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts have been asked to hand over possession of pending land to East Coast Railway (ECoR) for Haridaspur-Paradip line by December 15.Similarly, Sambalpur Collector and Angul LAO have been directed to complete the process in respect of Sambalpur-Talcher doubling rail link by end of this month.

Since Biramitrapur-Barkote section of NH-23 was delayed due to legal hurdles as tenants and legal heirs of Dandiapalli and Brahmanitarag villages did not turn up to receive compensation amount, it has been decided to deposit `7 crore in civil court.

“All LAOs, special LAOs and Competent Authority Land Acquisition (CALA) have been instructed to complete the process of disbursement of compensation and handing over possession of various railway and NH projects as early as possible as these works are being regularly monitored by Prime Minister’s office,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Regional Officer of NHAI has been directed for online preparation of 3D and 3G estimate so that the process will be more accurate and less time consuming.Under new projects, the Works department has proposed widening and strengthening of two patches on NH-53 in Angul district, construction of bypass on NH-59 near Berhampur town, road over bridge (ROB) near Takeria (Chhatrapur) on NH-516, bypass-cum-ROB near Kesinga, bypass roads from Borigumma and Nabarangpur on NH-26, widening of portions of existing two-lane NH-57 in Nayagarh and Khurda district, construction of ROB near Khariar on NH-353 and realignment of Kuchinda bypass on NH-49.

