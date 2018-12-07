MHA aware of foreign funds, claims Rehman

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Chairman of Good News India Dream Centre Faiz Rehman has claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was aware of the foreign funds which his organisation received through a private bank in Odisha.

Rehman, who was grilled by the police for the third consecutive day on Thursday, informed the cops that the Ministry was regularly informed about the funds received from the US and Canada and there was nothing shady about the transaction.

When asked about his dispute with caretaker of Beltikri shelter home Simanchal Nayak, Rehman told police that there was a conspiracy behind the incident. Rehman was initially taken on a two-day remand by the police on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the court allowed police to take him on another two-day remand.Meanwhile, as many as 17 children of the total 80 inmates, who were housed at Beltikri shelter home, have been handed over to their parents with the consent of the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The children, who were restored with their parents, hailed from Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Angul.

Sources said the district administration is taking steps to send the remaining children to Kandhamal and

Kalahandi by bus with adequate security arrangements soon. The CWC is also preparing legal documents so that their education is not hampered. The inmates have been housed at the child care institution of Maharishi Dayananda Service Mission here.

Members of CWC said parents have been asked to continue education of their children at their respective place. The children, who belong to Dhenkanal, can avail sponsorship from district child protection unit to continue their studies, they said. Children from other districts can also avail the benefit in their respective areas.

During interaction with CWC members, some girl inmates expressed reluctance to stay in an institutional care any more. Parents said the incidents at Beltikri shelter home have left deep scars on the minds of the young girls.

Shelter homes under scanner

Jeypore: Three shelter homes run by different NGOs at Souraguda, Boipariguda and Doraguda were inspected by Jeypore Sub-Collector L N Dalbehera. The basic amenities being provided by the NGOs to the inmates were inspected by the Sub-Collector who also interacted with them. Sources said no discrepancies were found during the inspection. More shelter homes in the district would soon be inspected and report submitted to the district Collector.