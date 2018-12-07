Home States Odisha

MHA aware of foreign funds, claims Rehman

On Thursday, the court allowed police to take him on another two-day remand.

Published: 07th December 2018 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Chairman of Good News India Dream Centre Faiz Rehman has claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was aware of the foreign funds which his organisation received through a private bank in Odisha.

Rehman, who was grilled by the police for the third consecutive day on Thursday, informed the cops that the Ministry was regularly informed about the funds received from the US and Canada and there was nothing shady about the transaction.

When asked about his dispute with caretaker of Beltikri shelter home Simanchal Nayak, Rehman told police that there was a conspiracy behind the incident. Rehman was initially taken on a two-day remand by the police on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the court allowed police to take him on another two-day remand.Meanwhile, as many as 17 children of the total 80 inmates, who were housed at Beltikri shelter home, have been handed over to their parents with the consent of the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The children, who were restored with their parents, hailed from Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Angul.
Sources said the district administration is taking steps to send the remaining children to Kandhamal and

Kalahandi by bus with adequate security arrangements soon. The CWC is also preparing legal documents so that their education is not hampered. The inmates have been housed at the child care institution of Maharishi Dayananda Service Mission here.

Members of CWC said parents have been asked to continue education of their children at their respective place. The children, who belong to Dhenkanal, can avail sponsorship from district child protection unit to continue their studies, they said. Children from other districts can also avail the benefit in their respective areas.

During interaction with CWC members, some girl inmates expressed reluctance to stay in an institutional care any more. Parents said the incidents at Beltikri shelter home have left deep scars on the minds of the young girls.

Shelter homes under scanner

Jeypore: Three shelter homes run by different NGOs at Souraguda, Boipariguda and Doraguda were inspected by Jeypore Sub-Collector L N Dalbehera. The basic amenities being provided by the NGOs to the inmates were inspected by the Sub-Collector who also interacted with them. Sources said no discrepancies were found during the inspection. More shelter homes in the district would soon be inspected and report submitted to the district Collector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp