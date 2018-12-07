Home States Odisha

Night meals in 54 Aahar centres near hospitals

The new initiative will be launched from New Year by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 07th December 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 11:12 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN yet another initiative to cater to needs of urban poor and ensure food security, the State Government will introduce the system of night meals in 54 Aahar centres functioning from hospital campuses across the State.

The new initiative will be launched from New Year by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The decision was taken at a high level meeting presided over by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here.Official sources maintained that the decision to start night meals at the Aahar centres near hospitals was taken in view of the needs of the attendants in hospitals coming from far off places and popularity of the scheme.

Aahar Yojana is a food subsidisation scheme run by the Government of Odisha to provide cheap lunch to the urban poor at `5. The scheme was launched by the Chief Minister on April 1, 2015.It was decided that online donation system will be started to involve common people in the scheme. A person can feed the poor on special days like birthday of a close person, marriage or anniversaries. Donation for these occasions will be accepted online only and will have 100 per cent income tax rebate.

Besides, Aahar scheme will be launched in rest of the 32 urban local bodies (ULBs) on January 26. Aahar centres are now operating in 76 ULBs of the State. The Chief Minister has asked the officials to monitor quality and cleanliness of food provided at these centres. Chief Secretary AP Padhi, Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy and senior officials were present.

