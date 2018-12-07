Home States Odisha

Preparations in final stage for Mondei

With only hours left for the commencement of the tribal festival Mondei-2018, the preparations are in the final stage.

Published: 07th December 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 11:12 AM

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: With only hours left for the commencement of the tribal festival Mondei-2018, the preparations are in the final stage.Final touches are being given to the preparations for the three-day annual cultural festival to be inaugurated by ST and SC Development Minister Ramesh Majhi on Friday.

A colourful procession will be carried out from Maa Bhandargharani temple to the venue with traditional dance and music before inauguration of the festival. The rally will sensitise residents of the town about the festival. Cultural troupes from various parts of the country will perform at Mondei Ranga Manch.

Similarly, a five-day Pallishree Mela and an exhibition will be organised to showcase tribal and handicraft products of the region.Collector and Chairperson of District Council of Culture Ajit Mishra called upon people from all age groups of the district to participate in the festival.

The culture of Nabarangpur is rich in its forms of folk songs, dances and traditions. This tribal populace district, situated in the south-western part of Odisha, upholds its scenic beauty, rich cultural heritage and diverse tribal groups. To preserve and popularise the culture and tradition of this area, Mondei is being organised every year to exhibit its beauty in forms of culture and development.

