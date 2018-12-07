Home States Odisha

Special courts to hear honour killing cases

The State  Government has designated two special courts for trial of cases related to honour killing and violence against couples.

Published: 07th December 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Honour killing|AP

By Express News Service

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the courts of SDJM, Nabarangpur and second Additional District and Sessions Judge, Berhampur will serve as special courts to deal with such cases in their respective jurisdictions.

In August this year, the State Government had announced that trial of honour killing cases will be heard by designated courts or fast-track courts on a day-to-day basis and concluded within six months from the date of taking cognizance of the offence.

In a judgment in March, the Supreme Court had put in place a number of preventive, remedial and punitive guidelines against khap panchayats and communal assemblies that target inter-caste and inter-religious couples.

TAGS
Honour killing Home Department

