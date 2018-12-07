Home States Odisha

Talcher shut down over subsidence

Land subsidence in a house allegedly due to underground mining last night snowballed into a major issue as locals shut down the coal town of Talcher in protest on Thursday.

Published: 07th December 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors staging road blockade at Bypass Chowk in Talcher town on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Land subsidence in a house allegedly due to underground mining last night snowballed into a major issue as locals shut down the coal town of Talcher in protest on Thursday.Normal life was paralysed as irate locals blocked NH-53 at the crucial Bypass Chowk here. Educational institutions and Government offices remained closed due to the bandh. However, all the coal mines functioned normally. Sources said though Lingaraj coal mine was shut down by protesters for some time, police reached the spot and reopened it.

BJP leader and one of the agitators Jajati Pattnaik said, “The indefinite strike will continue till the district Collector, MCL chief and authorities of the Director General of Mines Safety come here. We want a permanent solution to the incidents of land subsidence which are occurring frequently due to underground mining.”

Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Nayak said efforts are on to solve the issue. “I offered talks with the agitators after the Collector asked us to convene a high level meeting within some days. However, they rejected it and demanded that all the stakeholders should come to protest site for discussion. We trying to break the deadlock and solve the problem,” Nayak said.

The land subsidence occurred in the house of one Shantilata Bai on Wednesday night. Family members had first noticed a crack on Monday. But later, the portion caved in creating a four feet wide hole at the place.

In the evening, a team of experts from MCL and Coal Mining Planning and Development Institute (CMPDI) along with general manager of Talcher area B Kumar examined the spot. The team ruled out underground mining as the reason behind the land subsidence.

Land subsidence is not a new phenomenon in Talcher town. There have been instances of subsidence at Sai Mandir, Handidhua and Nabamishra colony in the past. However, this was the first time when such an occurrence was witnessed in a residential house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp