Home States Odisha

Youth dies in police custody in Rajgangpur

Death of a youth in custody has landed Rajgangpur police in a spot of bother with his father alleging that he was murdered.

Published: 07th December 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJGANGPUR: Death of a youth in custody has landed Rajgangpur police in a spot of bother with his father alleging that he was murdered.The  26-year-old youth Jay Lakra’s death led to tension in Rajgangpur town with 12 platoons of police deployed to deal with any law and order situation. Sources said Jay, a resident of Kutra block, was brought to Rajgangpur police station for questioning in connection with allegations of forgery two days ago. He was reportedly found hanging in the washroom of the police lock-up at around 10 pm on Wednesday.

Rajgangpur IIC PK Jena said Jay went to the washroom after having dinner. He said preliminary investigation reveals that he took the extreme step at around 10 pm. “He used the rope of his winter jacket to hang himself from the overhead shower pipe,” Jena said. He denied custodial assault or torture by policemen on duty and said the youth might have committed suicide as he had lost his mental balance after cheating several persons.

The IIC said the police had received complaints against the youth for cheating people to the tune of `2 lakh and it may go up to `10 lakh. Police said owing to his erratic behaviour, Jay was not having cordial relationship with his parents for the last four years. His wife had deserted  him three years ago. However, the deceased’s father Budhram Lakra, an ex-serviceman, said Jay was killed in cold blood and demanded the arrest of policemen involved in the murder. Budhram also sought action against two persons from Kutra who had lodged complaint against his son. DIG (WR) Kavita Jalan, Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra and other senior police officers visited the town on Thursday to take stock of the situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp