Home States Odisha

BJD wins Bijatala ZP byelection   

 In a major boost to the BJD in Mayurbhanj district, the regional outfit has wrested the Bijatala Zilla Parishad (ZP) Zone-32 from the BJP in a byelection.

Published: 08th December 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a major boost to the BJD in Mayurbhanj district, the regional outfit has wrested the Bijatala Zilla Parishad (ZP) Zone-32 from the BJP in a byelection. The ruling party posted a maiden victory from the zone which was earlier either won by the BJP or the JMM.BJD candidate Raghunath Majhi defeated his nearest BJP rival Kutulu Hansda by 4,214 votes. While Majhi polled 8,875 votes, Hansda managed to get 4,661 votes. JMM candidate Mina Soren got 2,767 votes while Congress candidate Sudarsana Murmu could poll only 166 votes and lost deposit. 

The BJD had suffered heavy loss in Mayurbhanj district in the ZP elections in 2017. The BJP had got 6,920 votes followed by the JMM which had polled 5,174 votes while the BJD had come third with 3,221 votes in 2017 ZP elections. 

BJD vice-president Surya Narayan Patro, general secretary Arun Kumar Sahu and spokesperson Samir Ranjan Das said the win has proved that people have rejected the misinformation campaign launched by the opposition political parties.

The regional outfit claimed that BJD supported candidates won the bypolls for Sarpanch to one panchayat each in Pallahara, Mahanga, Polsara, Rayagada, Bhapur, Borigumma, Nandapur, Bonaigarh blocks, two panchayats in Dhenkanal Sadar and Junagarh blocks and bypoll to Samiti Members in one panchayat each in Remuna, Hinjilikatu, Badachana, Khajuripada, Umerkote, Lathikata blocks and two panchayats in Muniguda block.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp