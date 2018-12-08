Fake job racket busted, 1 arrested

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A fake job racket was unearthed while its kingpin arrested by the police on Friday.

“We have arrested the kingpin of the racket, Malaya Kumar Bal of Jagannathpur village under Rajnagar police station on the charge of deceiving several job seekers. We have seized many fake appointment letters, seals, stamps and fake gate passes from him,” said IIC of Rajnagar police station Sukant Kumar Patra. He said the arrest was made on the basis of a series of complaints.

The complainants were deceived to the tune of `25 lakh by the accused. “We have got evidence that hundreds of job seekers from various parts of the State were cheated by the accused who promised them jobs in Dhamra port,”, the IIC said.