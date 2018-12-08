Kudumis take to Capital streets over ST status  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Kudumi Sena on Friday took out a massive rally and staged demonstration at Lower PMG here demanding Scheduled Tribes (ST) status for the community. During the protest, the agitators clashed with police when they attempted to gherao Naveen Niwas.

“There was a mild tension between the protestors and police. However, the situation remained under control,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said. Earlier, the Kudumi Sena had announced to gherao Naveen Niwas on Friday demanding ST status for the community.

Leader of the outfit Jaymuni Mohanta said due to apathy of the State Government, the community was deprived of all benefits provided to the Scheduled Tribes. He informed that prior to 1950, Kudumis used to enjoy ST status. But the tag was removed by the Central Government on September 6, 1950 without any reason. “Our tradition, culture, festivals and lifestyle are similar to other ST communities. The Chief Minister should place our demand before the Centre for recognising the community as a Schedule Tribe,” he said.