Mines Safety Director inspects spot  

By Express News Service

TALCHER : Even as police detained 15 protestors for blocking NH-53 at Bypass Chowk, Director of Mines Safety (DMS), Bhubaneswar division N Kumar inspected the land subsidence site at Talcher on Friday.Kumar visited the house of Shanti Bai where land subsidence took place allegedly due to underground mining. He inspected the portion of the floor which caved in creating a four feet wide hole at the place and made a detailed study of the site to know the reason behind the incident. Kumar was accompanied by MCL general managers RV Ringe and B Kumar.

However, the DMS refused to divulge the details of his study and said he would submit a report in this regard to the local administration soon. On the other hand, the expert team of Coal Mining Planning and Development Institute (CMPDI), which had examined the subsidence site, has deferred submission of its report to the local administration. Sources said the SMPDI team is waiting for the report of DMS.

Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Nayak said the administration will decide its course of action after the DMS submits his enquiry report. “The authorities of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) have been asked to provide shelter and a cash compensation to the affected family,” he added.Meanwhile, police cleared the blockade on NH53 at Bypass Chowk and detained 15 persons. They were released later on the day, said Talcher SDPO Hemanta Kumar Panda.

While authorities of both MCL and Mines Safety department have stated that the subsidence was not due to underground mining, the locals are refusing to buy it. Locals alleged that land subsidence is not a new phenomenon in Talcher as several such incidents have taken place in the past.Sources said locals are planning to intensify protests over the incident in the coming days.