Niramaya centre runs from a garage  

CUTTACK: Plagued by infrastructural deficiency, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP) known as Sishu Bhawan seems to be grasping for breath. Acute shortage of infrastructure has hit infants’ healthcare service at the 416-bed Government-run premier paediatric hospital of the State.While shortage of space has become a major cause of concern, the State Government’s flagship Niramaya programme to provide free medicines is running from a garage on the hospital campus.

Due to lack of proper accommodation, authorities of the hospital had opened the Niramaya centre on temporary basis in the garage built by Roads and Building (R&B) department near the OPD for parking of doctors’ vehicles three years back. The centre has been functioning with a single counter from the same garage since 2015.

To avail free medicine for their ailing infants, parents, guardians and attendants irrespective of gender have to stand on a queue. As a result, untoward incidents often take place due to excess rush. Besides, lack of space is causing problems for stocking medicines. Parents and attendants have also expressed discontentment over non-availability of some paediatric medicines at the Niramaya counter. They are forced to buy those from outside.

As per reports, out of total 318 items of medicines supplied to Sishu Bhawan by Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) under the programme, the hospital at present has the stock of 226 medicines. When contacted, Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Prof Saroj Satapathy said efforts were on to shift the Niramaya centre to the extended building which is at final stage of construction.