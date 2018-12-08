Home States Odisha

Srikant raises a banner of revolt

These issues were included in the preamble of the manifesto drafted by Jena.

Published: 08th December 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Srikant Jena on Friday raised a banner of revolt against the State leadership a day after he was removed as the chairman of the manifesto committee of the party.“I will visit each village in the State to seek the opinion of the people on the issues raised by me - confiscation of the ill gotten wealth of the mining mafia, chief minister from the other backward classes and deputy chief minister from the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities - if the Congress comes to power,” Jena told mediapersons here.

“There will be an opinion box in each village. Let the people say whether they want the rule of two families or the rule of the 94 per cent of the people,” he said.

These issues were included in the preamble of the manifesto drafted by Jena. The senior leader had sought the opinion of party leaders at the grassroots level through letters written to them.

“There has to be an outline or a preamble to actually begin discussion, deliberation and debate among the party members as a first step towards grassroots formulation of a detailed manifesto,” Jena said in a letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh.

“I am surprised that some people, including the new OPCC president, are opposing the fundamental pillars of the proposed preamble and that too with public pronouncements, when the letter was meant for internal discussion only,” he said.

“Since you have also termed my letter as fissiparous and creates unwarranted confusion, I have three simple questions for you,” Jena said and asked his opinion on the issues raised by him in the preamble of the manifesto.“If you think that the opposition of the OPCC president and some other leaders towards these very basic principles which are also core to the Congress party is justified, it will be best to free me from the responsibility,” he said.

However, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said he is not a mine owner nor he is involved in mining business. He said the party will examine the allegations against Jena and former Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria for trying to create factionalism and action will be taken against them, if found guilty. “The party will never tolerate indiscipline,” he said.

Meanwhile, chairman of OPCC Disciplinary Committee Hemananda Biswal on Friday said Jena was removed for indiscipline. Coming down heavily on Jena, opposition chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the Congress is not a party of mining mafia and those who are trying to malign the party should quit immediately. The Disciplinary Committee would take appropriate action against those who are trying to split the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp