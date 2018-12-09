Five arrested for killing Odisha woman

By Express News Service

BARGARH : As many as five persons including two women were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in killing of a woman at Bairakhpali village under Bijepur police limits in the district late on December 5.The accused are Mitrabhanu Guru, aged 34, of Teterkend village; Paritosh Banka, aged 35, of Khuntpali village, both under Dunguripali police limits in neighbouring Subarnapur district; Kedar Meher, aged 40, of Jalpali village under Bijepur police limits besides, two daughters of Kedar. Police did not disclose the name of the two women.

They are allegedly involved in the killing of Jayashree Meher (42) of Bairakhpali village. Her husband, Khirodra Meher (50) and two sons Balaram Meher, aged 25, and Debananda Meher, aged 18, were seriously injured.

According to police, extra-marital affair of Khirodra’s daughter-in-law, who is daughter of accused Kedar, led to the crime. Kedar’s elder daughter, who got married to Khirodra’s son, Balaram, had an affair with the accused Mitrabhanu before marriage. They continued the relationship even after her marriage, which was opposed by Khirodra and his family members.

Mitrabhanu, Kedar and his two daughters hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Khirodra. Mitrabhanu along with his three associates barged into the house of Khirodra late in the night on December 5 and attacked him with sharp weapon. However, Khirodra raised an alarm and subsequently, other members of the family rushed to his rescue.

The miscreants attacked them also. On hearing their screams, villagers gathered there and seeing them, the miscreants fled. The villagers rushed the injured to Bijepur CHC where Jayashree was declared brought dead.SDPO of Padampur, Laxminarayan Panda said soon after the incident, police formed a special squad and arrested the accused persons. The two other associates of Mitrabhanu, who are still at large, will be nabbed shortly, he added.