Audit officer lands in Vigilance net  

Published: 09th December 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : AN audit officer of SC and ST Development Department, Artabandhu Rout was detained by Vigilance sleuths and `7.29 lakh in cash seized from his possession here on Saturday. Rout was on his way to Bhubaneswar in a private bus from Malkangiri when sleuths arrested him near Tankua.

On a tip-off that Rout was carrying a huge amount of unaccounted cash, Vigilance sleuths nabbed Rout, who had completed audit in the Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) office here before proceeding to the Capital City.

When asked, Rout failed to give a satisfactory reply on the source of the money. Vigilance SP Harekrushna Behera said Rout has been detained for further interrogation. Contacted, Malkangiri ITDA Project Administrator, RK Gond said every year Rout visited ITDA office in Malkangiri for the departmental audit and this year, he was here since November 5 for the purpose.

